iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,944 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.