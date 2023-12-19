Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,000 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Globe Life comprises about 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

