Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zynex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Zynex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zynex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

