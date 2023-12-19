Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXIFree Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zynex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Zynex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zynex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZYXI

About Zynex

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.