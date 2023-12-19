Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

A stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

