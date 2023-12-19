Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

