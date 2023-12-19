Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.