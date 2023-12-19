Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 55,331 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

