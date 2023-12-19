Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,309 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

