Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $409.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.73. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.