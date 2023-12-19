Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.