Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 12,547 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

