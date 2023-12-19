Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

