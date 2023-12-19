Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $576.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.07. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

