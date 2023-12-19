Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.