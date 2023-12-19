First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 527 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- What is a Dividend King?
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lyft speeds up 50% in 3 weeks…Has the ride just begun?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.