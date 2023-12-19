Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $484.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.