Shira Ridge Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $484.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

