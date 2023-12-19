Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 7,048 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
