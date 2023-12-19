Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $484.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.14 and its 200 day moving average is $436.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

