Insight Folios Inc Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

