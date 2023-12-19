Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 8th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 389,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

