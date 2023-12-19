GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950,239 shares of company stock valued at $115,268,332. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $67.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

