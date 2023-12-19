Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $153.09 million and approximately $183.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

