MARBLEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $84.74 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,062,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,730,113 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,062,651 with 101,730,113.27975585 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.83526299 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,330,069.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

