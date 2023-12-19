Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 224,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,006,000 after purchasing an additional 380,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

