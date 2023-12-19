Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.27 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $16.27 million and $12,021.36 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,549,317 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

