Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 229.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,796 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

