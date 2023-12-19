Moonbeam Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $253.83 million and $10.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00094133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,883,497 coins and its circulating supply is 806,273,514 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

