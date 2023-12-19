Suku (SUKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $1.13 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suku has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.