Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

