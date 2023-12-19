Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $436.40. The stock has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

