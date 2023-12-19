Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Accenture by 812.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 231,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

