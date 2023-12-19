First Financial Corp IN Has $40,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $465.42 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $547.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

