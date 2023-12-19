Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

