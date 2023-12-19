First Financial Corp IN Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.