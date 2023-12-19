Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

