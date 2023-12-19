Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

