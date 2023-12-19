Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

