Park Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

NYSE:CI opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.24.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

