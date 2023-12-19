Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,520. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,149.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $999.61 and its 200 day moving average is $897.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

