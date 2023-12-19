Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. CWM LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.74. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STE
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lyft speeds up 50% in 3 weeks…Has the ride just begun?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.