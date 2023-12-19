Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

