Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 182,920 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,290,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

