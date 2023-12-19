Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.60.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

