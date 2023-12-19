Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

