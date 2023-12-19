Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,537 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

