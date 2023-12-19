TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,684,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $368.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $378.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

