Rakon Hits Market Cap of $35.84 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded up 2% against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and $16,309.85 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

