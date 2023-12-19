HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has traded down 29% against the dollar. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a total market capitalization of $70.53 million and $2.75 million worth of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Profile

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s genesis date was May 9th, 2023. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s total supply is 999,798,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official Twitter account is @realhpos10i. The official website for HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is hpos10i.com.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a current supply of 999,798,155. The last known price of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is 0.07328122 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,594,092.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hpos10i.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

