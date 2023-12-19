Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00066418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

